FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hogs narrowly mixed on quarter-end positioning
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 31, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 5 months ago

LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hogs narrowly mixed on quarter-end positioning

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. livestock futures were
narrowly mixed on Friday, with live cattle edging slightly
higher in a rebound from an earlier 10-day low as investors
squared up their positions on the final day of the quarter,
traders and analysts said.
    Most-active Chicago Mercantile Exchange June live cattle
       settled unchanged at 110.875 cents per lb, underpinned by
expectations that demand for cattle will remain robust in the
coming weeks. Cattle on a continuous chart        gained about
0.8 percent for the quarter.
    Prices earlier came under pressure from declines in
wholesale beef and lower trades in Plains cash cattle markets.
    "This market is undervalued," Top Third Ag Marketing broker
Craig VanDyke said of live cattle. "We're seeing some weakness
in the (beef) product but I don't think that's a surprise given
the run-up in the slaughter."
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture said wholesale beef
prices fell $1.09 to $214.12 per cwt, lowest in about three
weeks. Beef prices have declined from the multimonth peaks of
$224.93 on March 22 as packers boosted slaughter rates this
month to capitalize on big profit margins.
    CME May feeder cattle futures finished 1.275 cents higher at
132.700 cents per lb, above their session lows of 130.125. For
the quarter, feeder cattle        climbed 2.7 percent.
    CME June lean hog futures        were down 0.650 cent to
69.850 cents per lb. Hogs        finished the quarter about
flat.
    Hogs on Thursday fell to a three-month low ahead of a USDA
quarterly pigs report that showed the U.S. herd 4 percent larger
than a year ago, at 70.976 million head.             
            
    "Hogs are performing fairly well... this might be a
victory," VanDyke said, pointing to the bearish USDA hogs supply
data. 
    Still, hogs continued to decline in U.S. cash markets.
Prices fell 24 cents to an average of $61.49 per cwt in the top
market of Iowa and southern Minnesota, USDA data showed.
        
    Wholesale pork edged 22 cents higher to $75.40 per cwt, led
by steep increases in prices for pork butt and picnic cuts.
        
    

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.