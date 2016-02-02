FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Tyson Foods close some pork, beef packing plants as blizzard slams central U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Blizzard conditions in the central United States shut down three Tyson Foods pork processing facilities and one beef plant, the company told Reuters by e-mail on Tuesday.

“Three of our six pork plants are not operating today due to weather-related road conditions and one other plant will operate only one shift of production,” said Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson.

He said the affected pork plants are in Iowa and Nebraska.

Mickelson added that one of the company’s beef processing facilities is not operating and two others are scheduled to run reduced hours. Those plants are in Nebraska and Kansas, he said. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

