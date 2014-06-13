FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cheniere's Texas LNG terminal moves closer to approval
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Cheniere's Texas LNG terminal moves closer to approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy’s proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas will not lead to widespread harm to the environment, a draft review concluded on Friday, moving the project a step closer to a possible approval later this year.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s draft review concluded the project will result in a permanent loss of more than 25 acres of wetlands, but said measures Cheniere plans to take will minimize any further disturbance on wetlands.

The Corpus Christi project is one of about two dozen in the United States that hopes to ship gas from the domestic energy boom to countries in Asia and Europe eager to reduce their use of coal.

The project would have units to produce 782 million British thermal units of per year of LNG, a marine terminal with two berths, a compressor station, and other facilities.

FERC will take public comments on the draft review until Aug. 4 and to issue a final environmental review by Oct. 8. It is not known exactly when a final decision on the project would be made. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.