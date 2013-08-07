FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-US DOE approves LNG exports from third terminal
#Market News
August 7, 2013

RPT-US DOE approves LNG exports from third terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Wednesday approved natural gas exports from a third U.S. facility, as the government moves to tackle a backlog of projects seeking permission to send gas abroad.

Backed by BG Group Plc and Energy Transfer Partners LP’s Southern Union Co, the export terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana, secured the conditional license to ship liquefied natural gas to all countries nearly three months after the Energy Department gave Freeport LNG’s Quintana Island, Texas, terminal the greenlight.

