FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allowing more US natgas exports 'makes no sense'-Sen Stabenow
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Allowing more US natgas exports 'makes no sense'-Sen Stabenow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Increasing exports of U.S. natural gas would raise domestic prices, hurt the U.S. manufacturing sector and lead to fewer jobs, Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow said on Thursday.

“It makes no sense,” Stabenow, the chairman of the Senate Agriculture committee, said when asked for comment on a new report released on Wednesday that said exports would benefit the U.S. economy.

“We own this. Why in the world would we create the situation” where employment goes down and prices go up, said Stabenow, who represents Michigan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.