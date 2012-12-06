Allowing more US natgas exports 'makes no sense'-Sen Stabenow

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Increasing exports of U.S. natural gas would raise domestic prices, hurt the U.S. manufacturing sector and lead to fewer jobs, Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow said on Thursday.

“It makes no sense,” Stabenow, the chairman of the Senate Agriculture committee, said when asked for comment on a new report released on Wednesday that said exports would benefit the U.S. economy.

“We own this. Why in the world would we create the situation” where employment goes down and prices go up, said Stabenow, who represents Michigan.