More US natgas exports would raise prices-Sen. Wyden
December 5, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

More US natgas exports would raise prices-Sen. Wyden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A long-awaited study commissioned by the U.S. Energy Department confirms that allowing more exports of liquefied natural gas would raise domestic prices, Senator Ron Wyden, the incoming chair of the Senate Energy Committee, said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Wyden said he would insist that impacts on domestic prices guide the Obama administration’s policy on energy exports.

“It is critical that exports do not squeeze out or price out the billions of dollars of new, natural gas-related investments that have been proposed in the U.S. chemical, industrial, and electric generation sectors,” Wyden said.

