FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. approves additional LNG exports from Freeport LNG
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 8:57 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. approves additional LNG exports from Freeport LNG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it has conditionally approved more exports of liquefied natural gas from Freeport LNG in Texas, a move that could lead to more shipments of the fuel in coming years.

The approval is the fifth by the U.S. government since 2011 to countries with which it does not have a free trade agreement.

While the U.S. natural gas boom has led to a long list of applications to export the fuel, the Obama administration is weighing how fast to roll out approvals in order to keep domestic gas prices in check. The last approval, on Sept. 11, was for Dominion Resources Inc in Cove Point Maryland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.