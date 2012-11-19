US LNG exports study conducted by NERA Economic Consulting-sources

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The highly anticipated report laying out the economic consequences of exporting U.S. natural gas is being carried out by NERA Economic Consulting, industry sources said.

The Energy Department has not revealed the identity of the contractor it hired to conduct an analysis of liquefied natural gas exports.

The NERA Economic Consulting website says the company has “pioneered in developing approaches for introducing competition in segments such as power generation and gas supply.”