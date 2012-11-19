FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US LNG exports study conducted by NERA Economic Consulting-sources
#Market News
November 19, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

US LNG exports study conducted by NERA Economic Consulting-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The highly anticipated report laying out the economic consequences of exporting U.S. natural gas is being carried out by NERA Economic Consulting, industry sources said.

The Energy Department has not revealed the identity of the contractor it hired to conduct an analysis of liquefied natural gas exports.

The NERA Economic Consulting website says the company has “pioneered in developing approaches for introducing competition in segments such as power generation and gas supply.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
