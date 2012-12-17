FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lawmaker calls for new LNG export study
#Market News
December 17, 2012

U.S. lawmaker calls for new LNG export study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The government-sponsored study weighing the effects of U.S. natural gas exports released earlier this month was flawed and should be repeated with updated data, a key Democratic lawmaker said on Monday.

“Given the important role this study may play in determining U.S. natural gas export policy, I strongly urge that the study’s methodology be reevaluated in some key areas, that the most recent projection data available be utilized in the model, and that the model be re-run and re-analyzed,” said Congressman Edward Markey, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources committee.

