Lockheed Martin expecting production expansion for F-35

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is expecting “additional production expansion” for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday.

“For 2016, we are expecting additional production expansion with planned deliveries increasing to 53 aircraft,” Hewson said.

Hewson added that Lockheed had achieved its goal of delivering 45 aircraft in 2015.

“This delivery level reflects our continuing ramp up in production on the program and is a 25 percent increase above prior year deliveries,” Hewson said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)