Lockheed martin wins air-to-surface missile contract

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $302 million contract for a JASSM air-to-surface missile program, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

Lockheed would provide “production, system upgrades, integration, sustainment, management and logistical support,” the U.S. Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

“The contract involves foreign military sales (FMS) to Poland and Finland,” it added.