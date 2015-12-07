Lockheed's Sikorsky wins contract for 29 MH-60 helicopters - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, was awarded a contract worth more than $354 million for 29 MH-60R helicopters, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The Defense Department’s daily digest of major contract awards said the contract was “for funding for the Navy’s fifth program year” for the helicopters and to “fund associated program and logistics support.”

It added that the work was expected to be completed by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bill Rigby)