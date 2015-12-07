FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed's Sikorsky wins contract for 29 MH-60 helicopters - Pentagon
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed's Sikorsky wins contract for 29 MH-60 helicopters - Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, was awarded a contract worth more than $354 million for 29 MH-60R helicopters, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The Defense Department’s daily digest of major contract awards said the contract was “for funding for the Navy’s fifth program year” for the helicopters and to “fund associated program and logistics support.”

It added that the work was expected to be completed by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
