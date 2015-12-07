FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed wins $318 million contract for Hellfire missiles
December 7, 2015

Lockheed wins $318 million contract for Hellfire missiles

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp was awarded a contract for more than $318 million to sell Hellfire II missiles to the U.S. Army, Air Force and a number of countries, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Part of the contract would be through foreign military sales to South Korea, Egypt, Pakistan, Iraq, India, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Indonesia, the Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

The fight against Islamic State militants and other armed conflicts around the globe has fueled demand for U.S. missile defense equipment, helicopters and munitions.

Reporting by Idrees Ali

