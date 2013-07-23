Lockheed snags contract for U.S. defense weather satellite program

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday was awarded an Air Force contract worth about $101 million over a decade, to modify the U.S. defense weather satellite program, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

The contract work will be performed by Lockheed Martin Space System Corp in Sunnyvale, California, and is scheduled to be completed by October 2020.

The program collects various weather, oceanographic and solar data for the Defense Department, and is managed by the Air Force Space Command. It has been in operation for about 50 years.