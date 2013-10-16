FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strike by longshoremen hits Baltimore port -reports
October 16, 2013 / 2:47 PM / 4 years ago

Strike by longshoremen hits Baltimore port -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cargo operations at the port of Baltimore were hobbled on Wednesday by a longshoremen’s strike after contract negotiations stalled, according to local media reports.

“The strike is affecting all cargo at the port,” Richard Scher, a spokesman for the Maryland Port Administration, told the Baltimore Sun.

The strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 333 began Wednesday morning with groups of strikers gathering around port entrances carrying signs that read, “No contract, no work,” the Sun reported.

Contract negotiations with the Steamship Trade Association of Baltimore, which represents management, stalled Tuesday night, the newspaper said.

Union officials could not be reached for comment. The Sun quoted striking longshoremen as saying their differences with management were too numerous to list.

“We’re dealing with tons and tons of weight, and you can die in an instant,” longshoreman Omahie Mitchell, 33, told the Sun. “We’re tired of being violated.”

