November 25, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Lack of winner ups Powerball payout to record $425 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The top prize in the Powerball lottery will reach a record $425 million after no one won Saturday’s drawing, a lottery official said on Sunday.

Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer said the jackpot was $325 million for the drawing late on Saturday. Powerball has not had a winner for two months.

The $425 million record jackpot could be raised before Wednesday’s drawing since big payouts tend to spur sales, Neubauer said.

“We’ll watch sales to see if an adjustment upwards needs to be made,” she said. The cash payout will be a record $278.3 million.

The previous top Powerball prize was $365 million, won in 2006 by ConAgra slaughterhouse workers in Nebraska. The Powerball lottery is held in 42 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In March, three winning tickets shared the largest U.S. lottery jackpot, the $656 million Mega Millions drawing

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were 22-32-37-44-50, and the Powerball was 34.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott

