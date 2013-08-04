FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Powerball jackpot rises to $400 million
August 4, 2013 / 9:56 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Powerball jackpot rises to $400 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The jackpot for the next Powerball drawing rose to an estimated $400 million dollars after no one picked all six winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, the Multi-State Lottery Association said on Sunday.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday night and the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 175 million, the association said on its website. The jackpot is valued at $400 million if paid out in 30 annual payments, or $230.3 million in a lump sum.

The biggest single-winner Powerball jackpot of $590.5 million was claimed in June by an 84-year-old Florida woman who opted for a lump-sum payment of nearly $371 million rather than the 30-year option.

The largest jackpot in U.S. history stands at $656 million, won in the Mega Millions lottery of March 2012. That prize was split among winners in Maryland, Kansas and Illinois. (Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
