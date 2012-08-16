FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One winner in Michigan of $320 million 'Powerball' lottery
August 16, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

One winner in Michigan of $320 million 'Powerball' lottery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - A single ticket sold in Michigan matched all five numbers and the red “Powerball” to win the $320 million Powerball lottery jackpot, the 10th largest prize in U.S. history, lottery officials said on Thursday.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday were 6, 27, 46, 51, 56 and the red Powerball, 21. The odds of having a winning ticket were one in 175 million, according to the lottery.

The largest U.S. jackpot was a $656 million prize claimed in March by the owners of three winning tickets in the MegaMillions multi-state game. The $320 million Powerball prize was the fourth-largest in the history of the game, which is played in 42 states plus the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. (Reporting By Andrew Stern; Editing by Sandra Maler)

