FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mega Millions rule changes boost Friday jackpot to $230 million
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 29, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Mega Millions rule changes boost Friday jackpot to $230 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mega Millions rule changes aimed at creating bigger and faster-growing jackpots boosted the top prize for Friday’s draw to an estimated $230 million, the lottery said.

If the winner chooses to take a cash prize instead of an annuity, it would amount to $125 million, according to the Mega Millions website. www.megamillions.com

The rule changes went into effect on Oct. 22 and since no one matched all the numbers drawn on Tuesday, the Nov. 29 jackpot is still growing.

The largest jackpot in history stands at $656 million and was won in the Mega Millions lottery in March 2012. The prize was split among winners in Maryland, Kansas and Illinois. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Edith Honan and David Brunnstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.