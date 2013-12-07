FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $344 mln for next week
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 7, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $344 mln for next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds no jackpot ticket sold, revised top prize tally and drawing date)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $344 million for next week’s drawing after no one won the top prize of $297 million on Friday evening, lottery organizers said.

The next drawing is slated for Dec. 10 at 11 p.m. E.T. (0400 GMT Wednesday). If the winner chose to take a cash prize instead of an annuity, it would amount to $184 million, according to the Mega Millions website. www.megamillions.com.

The winning numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 11, 29, 44, 63, 64 and 3, Mega Millions said.

The Mega Millions Friday night jackpot had topped expectations and had a cash option of $158 million.

The largest haul was $656 million, won in March 2012 by three ticket holders in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

More recently, an anonymous ticket holder in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, won $189 million on Oct. 1, the lottery said.

The increase in prize values is partly because of rule changes that lottery officials instituted on Oct. 22, aimed at creating bigger and faster-growing jackpots. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts and Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.