UPDATE 4-Winning tickets in $400 mln lottery jackpot sold in Florida and Maryland

March 19 (Reuters) - The holders of two winning tickets sold in Florida and Maryland will share about $400 million from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials said, marking the third-highest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winning numbers were 11, 19, 24, 33, 51 and 7, according to the Mega Millions website.

The jackpot had been rolling over since January 3 and swelled again after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing of the game, which is played twice a week.

One winning ticket was sold at Lady’s Liquor in La Plata, Maryland, lottery officials said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The other ticket was sold at a Sunoco gas station in Merritt Island, east of Orlando, Florida, drawing a crowd of news crews early on Wednesday, the store manager said.

The identities of the winning ticket holders were not immediately known.

The record U.S. jackpot of $656 million was in a March 2012 Mega Millions drawing.

Tuesday night’s jackpot carried a cash option of $224 million, the Mega Millions website said.

Mega Millions is played in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Jackpots start at $15 million, according to the game’s website. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, Barbara Goldberg and Barbara Liston; Editing by Eric Walsh, Gareth Jones and Meredith Mazzilli)