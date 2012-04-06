Kansas winner of Mega Millions lottery comes forward

April 6 (Reuters) - A Kansas winner of a share of the record U.S. $656 million Mega Millions lottery has come forward, the Kansas lottery said on Friday.

The winner has asked to remain anonymous, but an official said the Kansas Lottery will release some details about the winner at 3:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. EST) on Friday.

Lottery officials said a week ago that three winning tickets were purchased, one in Kansas, one in Illinois, and one in Maryland. (Reporting by Karen Brooks; Editing by Greg McCune and Sandra Maler)