MINNEAPOLIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Paul White, an engineer from Ham Lake, Minnesota, was introduced on Thursday as one of three winners of a Powerball lottery jackpot totaling $448 million.

“It’s crazy, I’ve got to tell you,” White, a divorced father of a 16-year-old son, said at a press conference in Minneapolis.

The two other winning tickets were sold in New Jersey. (Reporting By Greg McCune)