August 8, 2013 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Minnesota Lottery verifying possible Powerball jackpot winner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Powerball lottery officials in Minnesota are trying to verify a claim from a person in that state of a winning ticket in Wednesday night’s $448 million jackpot drawing, a lottery spokeswoman said.

The report of a possible winning ticket came in “very fast,” Minnesota Lottery spokeswoman Debbie Hoffmann said.

If the ticket checks out, it would be one of three winning tickets from the drawing, worth about $86 million on a lump sum cash basis, or $58.3 million after taxes, the lottery said. (Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Scott Malone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
