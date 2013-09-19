REFILE-UPDATE 1-One winning ticket in $400 million U.S. Powerball drawing

(Refiles to fix typo in lead)

By Lisa Maria Garza

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The single winning ticket in the $400 million Powerball jackpot drawing on Wednesday was sold in South Carolina, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

The winning numbers - 7, 10, 22, 32, 35 and Powerball 19 - netted the as-yet unidentified player the fourth-largest prize in the lottery’s history and the fifth-largest of any U.S. lottery, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

The jackpot had soared since Saturday, when no one won the $317 million top prize.

Powerball prizes are getting larger, in part because the ticket price rose to $2 from $1 in January, and because California, the most populous state, joined in April.

Powerball is played in 43 states, Washington and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Chances of winning the big prize are one in 175 million, the lottery said.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $590.5 million, won by a Florida woman in May. Ticket holders in New Jersey and Minnesota shared a $448 million jackpot in August.

The amounts paid to the winners were substantially smaller because they chose cash over an annuity. (Reporting By Lisa Maria Garza and Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Greg McCune and Xavier Briand)