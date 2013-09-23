FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Carolina man who wins nearly $400 mln jackpot withholds name
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 23, 2013 / 8:54 PM / 4 years ago

South Carolina man who wins nearly $400 mln jackpot withholds name

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The winner of a nearly $400 million Powerball jackpot is a man who lives near Columbia, South Carolina, who declined to be identified and said he hit it big on only his second time playing the game, lottery officials said on Monday.

The lucky ticket that won the lottery late on Wednesday was purchased at a gasoline station in central South Carolina, where the man stopped after his wife asked him to pick up hot dog buns. He left with $20 in Powerball tickets instead, lottery officials said.

He won the fourth-largest prize in the lottery’s history and the fifth-largest of any U.S. lottery, the Multi-State Lottery Association said. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Scott Malone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.