Sept 18 (Reuters) - A single winning ticket was sold for the $400 million Powerball lottery jackpot, the Multi-state Lottery Association announced on Wednesday.

The winning ticket was sold by the South Carolina Lottery.

The jackpot is the fourth largest in Powerball history, and the fifth largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history. (Reporting By Greg McCune and Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Bill Trott)