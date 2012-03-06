FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US woman, 81, keeps lottery ticket in Bible, wins jackpot
March 6, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 6 years ago

US woman, 81, keeps lottery ticket in Bible, wins jackpot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - An 81-year-old Rhode Island woman, who slept with her winning lottery ticket in a Bible, came forward on Tuesday to claim a $336.4 million PowerBall prize, one of the largest ever jackpots in the United States, lottery officials said.

Louise White kept her identity secret for weeks after buying the lucky ticket at a grocery store in Newport, Rhode Island, when a family member wanted some rainbow sherbet dessert.

She took the prize in one lump sum payment of $210 million, the highest cash jackpot ever, lottery officials said.

“I‘m very happy and I‘m very proud and this will make my family very happy. We are truly blessed,” White, a Newport resident, said during a brief appearance at a news conference.

White slept with the winning ticket in her Bible the night after the drawing and later kept it in a safe deposit box.

PowerBall is played in 42 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The largest PowerBall jackpot was in 2006 for $365 million, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning the PowerBall jackpot are roughly 1 in 175 million. (Reporting By Lauren Keiper; Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)

