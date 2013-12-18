FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Georgia woman is owner of one of 2 Mega Millions winning tickets
December 18, 2013 / 10:02 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Georgia woman is owner of one of 2 Mega Millions winning tickets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects estimated size of jackpot to $648 million from $636 million)

ATLANTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A Georgia woman was identified on Wednesday as the lone purchaser of one of two winning Mega Millions tickets sold for an estimated total jackpot of $648 million, state lottery officials said.

The winner, Ira Curry, played a combination of winning numbers that she said were based on family members’ birth dates when she bought the ticket at an Atlanta newsstand, a lottery spokesman said. The purchaser of a second winning ticket sold in San Jose, California has yet to come forward. (Reporting by David Beasley; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
