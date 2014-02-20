Winning ticket in $400 million U.S. lottery sold in California

Feb 19 (Reuters) - A winning ticket matching all six numbers in a $400 million U.S. Powerball lottery was sold in Milpitas, California, lottery officials in the West Coast state said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The prize is the sixth-largest in U.S. history, and the fourth-largest for Powerball, according to a spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the game.

The winning numbers, drawn late on Wednesday, were 1, 17, 35, 49, 54, and 34, according to Powerball’s website. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Miral Fahmy)