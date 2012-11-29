CORRECTED-Two winning tickets share record $588 mln Powerball draw

(Corrects by deleting “after tax” in second paragraph)

PHOENIX, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Winning tickets bought in Arizona and Missouri matched numbers drawn for a record Powerball lottery jackpot of $588 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

Holders of the two winning tickets in the Wednesday night draw will share an estimated $385 million if they opt to take it as a lump sum. Alternatively, the $588 million can be paid out as an annuity over three decades, the association said. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Eric Walsh)