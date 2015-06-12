Louisiana expected to see large budget gaps next year- Moody's

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Louisiana’s newly-approved budget has a heavy reliance on one-time measures, which means it will likely see continued large budgetary gaps next year, Moody’s credit agency said on Friday.

The state’s legislature on Thursday approved a budget of about $24 billion that relies on some revenue-raising measures to close a projected $1.6 billion shortfall, and includes education tax credits of $350 million.

“Louisiana faced a significant budget gap for fiscal year 2016 of approximately $1.6 billion,” said Moody’s analyst Marcia Van Wagner. “The legislature has closed that gap with a heavy reliance on one-time measures. This means the state will likely see continued large budgetary gaps next year, when it has to craft the budget for fiscal year 2017.”

Republican Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who plans to make an announcement this month on whether to join the crowded field of candidates seeking his party’s 2016 presidential nomination, said in a statement that the budget “protects higher education and healthcare without a tax increase.” (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Alan Crosby)