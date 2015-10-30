Louisiana governor posts $117 mln budget gap in last fiscal year

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal’s office told the state legislature on Friday that it incurred a $117 million budget deficit for the 2014-15 fiscal year ended June 30.

The figure was part of a report delivered by the governor’s administration to the Joint Legislative Committee On The Budget, his office confirmed to Reuters.

Jindal, the state’s Republican governor, is seeking his party’s nomination for the 2016 presidential election. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by G Crosse)