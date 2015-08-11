FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lowe's lets go managers who barred black driver from delivery
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Lowe's lets go managers who barred black driver from delivery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. home improvement chain Lowe’s Companies Inc has let go three managers in Virginia who barred a black employee from making a delivery when a woman complained about his race, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We have no tolerance for discrimination of any kind,” spokesman Steve Salazar said.

The delivery driver, Marcus Bradley, an 11-year employee of Lowe’s in Danville, Virginia, told ABC affiliate WSET last week that a woman refused to let him into her home because he was black.

He and co-worker Alex Brooks said they had been recalled to the store and replaced with a white driver.

WSET said that when reporters went to the home, a woman who came to the door said, “I got a right to have whatever I want and that’s it.”

Salazar said Terry Johnson, a senior vice president of store operations, had gone to the outlet to express support for Bradley and Brooks. He declined to say whether the managers had been fired or resigned, citing personnel policy. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.