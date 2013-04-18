Accused LulzSec hacker gets year in prison over Sony breach

LOS ANGELES, April 18 (Reuters) - An accused LulzSec hacker who pleaded guilty last year to taking part in an extensive computer breach of Sony Pictures Entertainment was sentenced on Thursday to a year in prison followed by home detention, federal prosecutors said.

Cody Kretsinger, who used the online moniker “Recursion,” pleaded guilty in April 2012 to one count each of conspiracy and unauthorized impairment of a protected computer. LulzSec, an offshoot of the international hacking group Anonymous, has taken credit for hacking attacks on government and private sector websites.

Kretsinger was also ordered by a U.S. District Judge in Los Angeles to perform 1,000 hours of community service, said Thom Mrozek, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)