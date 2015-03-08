U.S. gas prices climb in past two weeks -survey

March 8 (Reuters) - The average price of regular grade gasoline rose 21 cents in the past two weeks, bringing it to $2.54 per gallon, according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday.

Prices bottomed out on Jan. 23.

However, the price for gasoline is still lower by 97 cents than it was a year ago, when the average was about $3.51 per gallon.

Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the survey, noted that the cost for crude oil is mostly unchanged. She cited other factors that are accountable for the climb at the pump: Refiners and retailers are making more money on gasoline and deadlines for regulations affecting the summer blend are starting to come in.

The lowest-price gasoline in the survey area of the 48 contiguous U.S. states was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.16 per gallon. The highest price was in Los Angeles, at $3.48 per gallon.

Prices are highest in Los Angeles because of the summer blend regulation deadline and California’s global warming laws, Lundberg said. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)