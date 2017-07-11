(Repeats Monday story for additional readers with no changes to
By Lauren Hirsch
NEW YORK, July 11 Mergers and acquisitions for
fashion retailers are like a crop top t-shirt: a risk best
braved by a select few and avoided after a certain age.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, the teen brand with a
125-year heritage, became the latest to demonstrate that on
Monday, ending talks about a potential sale after failing to
agree terms with potential suitors.
Successful deals in the mercurial world of U.S. fashion are
rare, and now look even less likely to succeed as sales dip
across the board. Cost savings can be counterproductive if it
means squeezing money out of marketing and design, and buyers
are taking a risk on a style that can easily go out of favor.
As a result, established brands like Abercrombie are having
problems finding a savior.
"Often, as well as spending the money to buy the brand or
business, you then have to spend more to do something strategic
that will propel growth, and that means paying out twice before
getting a return," said Neil Saunders, managing director of
market research firm GlobalData Retail.
Five of the 20 companies involved in the biggest private
equity apparel deals of the last decade have been restructured
or gone bankrupt. All struggled under the debt load of a
leveraged buyout. The biggest acquisition, Apollo Global
Management's roughly $3.1 billion leveraged buyout of Claire's
Stores Inc, restructured in 2016.
The second-largest acquisition, J. Crew Group Inc, which TPG
Capital and Leonard Green & Partners bought for about $3
billion, is now being restructured. Gymboree Corp filed for
bankruptcy last month, seven years after Bain Capital's $1.8
billion purchase.
MOUNTING PRESSURE
Many U.S. fashion bosses are finding they have no option but
to consider a sale as pressure mounts from more affordable
fast-fashion chains from Europe such as Zara and H&M
, and customers abandon malls in favor of Amazon.com Inc
and other online retailers.
Outerwear brand Eddie Bauer, for example, is exploring a
sale while also seeking relief from its debt load, sources have
told Reuters. Teen brand American Apparel explored a sale last
year before ultimately filing for bankruptcy.
As Abercrombie's experience shows, finding a willing buyer
at the right price is difficult.
"Public company board members are reticent about
green-lighting large-scale mergers and acquisitions because it's
hard to find a good example of a business that has been rewarded
by the equity market for doing so," said Rohit Singh, who
specializes in retail at UBS Investment Bank, not speaking
specifically about Abercrombie.
Struggling retailers are a tough sell to potential
acquirers. Merging with another company risks double the trouble
– more brands falling flat and more stores bereft of customers.
Most fashion retailers are locked into store leases, and as
landlords watch their malls empty out, they are increasingly
unwilling to give their tenants an easy path out.
"Perhaps the reason the Abercrombie deal didn’t get done was
that they’ve got way too many stores in way too many malls that
don’t make any money, and the cost to unwind those pieces and
get out of those stores is just too great to compensate for the
upside," said Mark Belford, a retail specialist at KPMG
Corporate Finance.
After failing to strike a deal, Abercrombie now has no
choice but to go it alone. On Monday, the New Albany, Ohio-based
retailer said it will focus on its growing surf-wear brand
Hollister and try to reposition its flagship brand, which has
reported falling quarterly sales since 2014.
SINKING ROCKS
The most successful acquisitions have been those of younger
brands, which have room for growth and have yet to develop
expensive supply chains and costly, little-used store bases.
Gap Inc's $150 million purchase of athletic and yoga
clothing line Athleta Inc in 2008, for example, gave it a
foothold in a growing fashion trend. The acquisition helped save
Gap when sales of its jeans slowed as shoppers shifted to
leggings.
Apparel retailers that bought rivals in the hope of finding
growth or eliminating competition have found little payoff.
“Oftentimes, the companies themselves aren't growing, so it
doesn't solve the underlying challenge," said Josh Chernoff,
managing director, retail at consultant Parthenon-EY. "If you
tie two rocks together, they sink just as fast or faster."
The changing winds of fashion derailed Wolverine Worldwide’s
$1.2 billion acquisition of boat shoe maker Sperry and other
brands in 2012, several of which Wolverine tried to sell this
year.
Shoppers’ addiction to discounting crushed Men's Wearhouse
Inc's $1.8 billion acquisition of rival Jos. A. Bank, the value
of which was almost written off. The suit retailer's sales
plunged after it abandoned its famous "buy-one-get-three-free"
specials in the wake of the 2014 merger.
Ascena Retail Group Inc, one of the few serial
acquirers in U.S. apparel, has been laid low by its roughly $2.1
billion acquisition of Ann Inc, parent of work-wear line Ann
Taylor.
The 2015 acquisition was meant to give it a full portfolio
of womenswear brands and enable it to cut $150 million over
three years in costs as it centralized the different lines’
internet infrastructure, distribution and manufacturing.
But sales for all its brands have dropped, most recently a
combined 8 percent in the third quarter of 2017. Ascena's market
value is now $400 million, roughly 85 percent lower than before
the deal.
"Fashion is not something you can solve with math," said
Belford. "Fashion – you either get it or you don’t, and it
either sells or it sits on the shelf."
