U.S. FCC restarts clock on Comcast-TWC, AT&T-DirecTV mergers
December 3, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC restarts clock on Comcast-TWC, AT&T-DirecTV mergers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday restarted its informal 180-day “shot clock” to review the proposed mergers between Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc, and AT&T Inc and DirecTV.

The non-binding countdown had been paused as the agency figured out how to handle sensitive documents related to the companies’ agreements with media companies.

The FCC said it will restart the review process at day 70 for the AT&T-DirecTV merger and day day 85 for the Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

