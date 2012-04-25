EU says no impact on U.S. beef imports from mad cow case

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Wednesday it did not intend to impose any particular measures on imports from the United States following the discovery of the country’s first case of mad cow disease or BSE in six years.

“The (European) Commission is satisfied that the new BSE case has been confirmed in the framework of the ongoing BSE surveillance system in the United States, which prevented this animal from entering the food chain,” Commission health spokesman Frederic Vincent said in a statement, referring to bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease.

Mexico, Korea and Japan, three of the top markets for overseas U.S. beef sales, will continue imports, although two major South Korean retailers have halted sales of U.S. beef. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)