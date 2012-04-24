FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JBS confident US beef exports will not be hurt
April 24, 2012

JBS confident US beef exports will not be hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 24 (Reuters) - JBS USA, a unit of the world’s biggest beef producer JBS, said on Tuesday the company was confident that U.S. beef exports -- which surged to a record high last year -- would not be affected by the latest case of mad cow disease in the United States.

Chandler Keys, a spokseman for JBS USA, a unit of Brazil’s JBS, told Reuters he was also believed that the discovery of a fourth case of the disease will not set back Japan’s intention to relax rules on importing U.S. beef.

