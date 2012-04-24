FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico to maintain US beef trade after mad cow case
April 24, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

Mexico to maintain US beef trade after mad cow case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday it had no plans to stop beef trade with the United States after U.S. authorities confirmed a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, in California.

The ministry said it would maintain the same regimen of inspections for trade across the border and said there had been no imports of beef into Mexico from where the U.S. Agriculture Department had detected the disease. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Dale Hudson)

