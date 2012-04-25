FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US "pleased" beef exports strong after mad cow case
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

US "pleased" beef exports strong after mad cow case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. trade official on Wednesday said he was optimistic that the discovery of a new case of mad cow disease in the United States would not seriously hurt U.S. beef exports.

“So far, it’s looking very positive,” chief U.S. agricultural trade negotiator Isi Siddiqui told reporters. “We are pleased with the response of our trading partners” to case found in central California, he said.

“This shows they have confidence in our surveillance system and also the actions we have taken since 2003,” when a few cases mad cow disease were also found in the U.S. cattle herd, Siddiqui said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.