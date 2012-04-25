US "pleased" beef exports strong after mad cow case

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. trade official on Wednesday said he was optimistic that the discovery of a new case of mad cow disease in the United States would not seriously hurt U.S. beef exports.

“So far, it’s looking very positive,” chief U.S. agricultural trade negotiator Isi Siddiqui told reporters. “We are pleased with the response of our trading partners” to case found in central California, he said.

“This shows they have confidence in our surveillance system and also the actions we have taken since 2003,” when a few cases mad cow disease were also found in the U.S. cattle herd, Siddiqui said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer)