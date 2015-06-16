Maine set to vote on budget, governor may veto

June 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Maine are set to vote on a budget on Tuesday, setting up a potential showdown with the state’s Republican governor, who may veto the legislation, according to a House spokeswoman.

Maine’s Republican and Democratic legislative leaders reached the approximately $6.6 billion agreement late on Monday, three weeks before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. Lawmakers had warned the state government could shut down without a budget.

However, it was unclear if the agreement, which calls for tax cuts, property tax relief and welfare reform, had the blessing of Maine’s Republican governor, Paul LePage, who has a history of vetoing legislation he does not like.

Jodi Quintero, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Mark Eves, a Democrat, said legislative leaders have built time into their schedule in case LePage vetoes the bill. LePage’s office did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

If the governor does issue a veto, a two-thirds vote in the Maine House and Senate would be needed to override him. LePage has 10 days, not including Sundays, to sign the budget into law or veto it. If he does nothing, it becomes law.