FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small plane makes emergency landing on Maine highway
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 21, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Small plane makes emergency landing on Maine highway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOWDOINHAM, Maine, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A small, single-engine airplane made an emergency landing on a Maine highway on Thursday, startling motorists during the evening commute.

State police said the Cessna 152 experienced engine trouble and was forced to land on the southbound lane of Interstate 295 near Cumberland, north of Portland in southern Maine.

The plane taxied down the highway, finally parking beside the median strip. The pilot, Sachin Hejeji of Falmouth, Maine, was not injured and no vehicles were struck during the landing, police said.

Traffic ground to a halt as commuters watched the plane navigate, and cars lined up behind the plane’s wingtip, television reports showed.

Hejeji was flying from Waterville, in central Maine, when he was forced to land a few miles short of his destination at the Portland International Jetport.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood,; Editing by Ian Simpson and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.