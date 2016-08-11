U.S. to expand marijuana research; rejects re-classification -sources

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The U.S. government will announce on Thursday that it will allow more research into marijuana but rejected requests to loosen the classification of the substance as a dangerous drug with no medical use, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The decision, to be announced by the Drug Enforcement Administration, is an answer to a 2011 petition filed by two former state governors who asked federal agencies to re-classify marijuana as a drug with accepted medical uses, said two people who asked not to be identified.

The Drug Enforcement Administration declined to comment and the Food and Drug Administration did not immediately respond. But the DEA in an e-mail sent by its public affairs division to stakeholders on Wednesday said the agency would be making "important announcements regarding marijuana related topics" on Thursday.

For decades, marijuana has been classified as a "Schedule I" drug with "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," on par with heroin.

The decision shows that federal agencies under President Barack Obama are open to expanding legitimate research into pot's affects in a first step that could usher in a deeper understanding of the substance, even though the administration and Congress appears to be far from endorsing its broader use or legalization.

The ground has been shifting around marijuana over the last decade. Twenty-five states have sanctioned some forms of marijuana use for medical purposes. Four states - Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado - and the District of Columbia have gone even further, allowing its recreational use for adults. bit.ly/1udxSs4

California and eight other states have recreational or medical marijuana proposals headed for their 2016 ballots.

A drug's classification can shift through Congressional legislation or a formal scheduling petition process that involves medical and scientific evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The DEA currently only allows marijuana for federally sanctioned research purposes to be cultivated at a garden at the University of Mississippi, an operation overseen by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Marijuana advocates have long argued that this arrangement, coupled with marijuana's classification as among "the most dangerous drugs" out of five schedules under the Controlled Substances Act, has sharply limited the supply of marijuana available for research, and a fuller understanding of the substance's affects.

However, the sources said the federal government on Thursday will pave the way for increased research around marijuana, including potential additional sources of marijuana beyond that provided by the University of Mississippi.

The government has repeatedly rejected previous appeals to change marijuana's classification over the years. The DEA's decision on the re-classification petitions by the two former governors was expected around middle 2016.