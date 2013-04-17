Illinois House votes to legalize marijuana for medical uses

CHICAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - The Illinois House of Representatives voted narrowly on Wednesday to legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes, bringing the state a step closer to becoming the 21st to allow medical marijuana.

The chamber voted 61 to 57 in favor of a measure to allow patients with a doctor’s permission to use marijuana. The measure now goes to the state Senate.

Twenty states and the District of Columbia allow medical marijuana. The most recent was Maryland, where lawmakers gave final approval earlier this month. Washington state and Colorado have gone further and approved marijuana for recreational use.