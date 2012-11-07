FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado becomes first U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana
November 7, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Colorado becomes first U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Colorado voters passed a ballot measure on Tuesday making their state the first to legalize possession and sales of marijuana for recreational use, putting the state at odds with federal law.

Supporters of the state constitutional amendment declared victory and opponents conceded defeat after returns showed the measure garnering nearly 53 percent of the vote in favor of passage, compared with 47 percent against. (Reporting by Keith Coffman in Colorado; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

