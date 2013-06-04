Nevada legislature approves medical marijuana dispensaries

LAS VEGAS, June 3 (Reuters) - The Nevada state legislature on Monday approved a bill establishing a system of state-regulated medical marijuana dispensaries.

The measure, SB374, will now go to the desk of Governor Brian Sandoval for final approval.

Sandoval has not yet said if he would sign it into law, although he has indicated that he would be open to allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the state.

The use of medical marijuana is permitted under Nevada law, though without dispensaries patients prescribed it must grow the drug themselves or obtain it from a physician-approved caregiver.

The bill could allow for up to 66 dispensaries to operate in the state based on population by county, with 40 of those slots available in Las Vegas.

If Sandoval signs the bill, Nevada will become the 14th state to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate legally.

The use of medical marijuana is legal in 19 states and the District of Columbia. (Reporting by Alexia Shurmur; Editing by Pravin Char)