DENVER, April 20 (Reuters) - Two people were shot at a pro-marijuana rally in Denver on Saturday, police said.

One person was shot in the leg and another was “also down with unknown injuries,” Denver police said on their Twitter page. Police said it occurred at Civic Center Park, which was the site of a large marijuana rally. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Paul Simao)