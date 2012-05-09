FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yields briefly dip below key 1.8 pct
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yields briefly dip below key 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note prices pushed to session highs early on Wednesday, with the yield briefly dipping below 1.8 percent to the lowest since Jan. 31, as worries over the European debt crisis fueled safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark notes were trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 1.803 percent after reaching to as low as 1.795 percent. The yield is down from 1.845 late Tuesday.

The 1.8 percent level is seen as a key technical resistance point for 10-year notes.

